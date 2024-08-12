Alhamra’s ‘Hum Azaad Hain’ performed on stage as part of Independence Day anniversary celebrations

The Independence Day celebrations at Alhamra are in full swing, with large crowds flocking to both Alhamra complexes to participate in the festivities.

A particular highlight of the events was the drama “Hum Azaad Hain,” performed at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Qaddafi Stadium. The play, directed and conceived by Qaiser Javed, captivated audiences with its powerful portrayal of patriotism.

The artists delivered outstanding performances infused with deep emotions of love for the homeland. The play beautifully depicted the unwavering determination, diplomacy, and foresight of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Young artists, including Lubna Butt, Mehrab Butt, Ayesha Malik, Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Naseeb, Asad Aqib and others, received well-deserved applause for their performances. Notable actors like Waheed Butt, Parvez Raza, Javed Rizvi and Aurangzeb Laghari attended the event and commended Alhamra’s efforts.

Executive Director Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, graced the event with her presence and praised the artists for their exceptional performances. She remarked, “This nation is imbued with the blood of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country, and this spirit ensures our eternal existence.”