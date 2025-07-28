No evidence Pahalgam attackers came from Pakistan, says ex-Indian minister

Demolishing propaganda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, former Home Minister of India P. Chidambaram has said that the Pahalgam attackers could be homegrown terrorists and there was no evidence that they came from Pakistan. Speaking to The Quint, Chidambaram also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was unwilling to disclose what investigation the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has done all these weeks. “Have they (NIA) identified the terrorists or where they came from? For all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume they came from Pakistan? There is no evidence of that,” he added. The Congress leader has come under attack by the ruling party leaders and supporters over his statement, which has brought down the narrative on which’s basis India waged a days-long war against Pakistan and attacked the latter’s civilian population. Senator Sherry Rehman said Chidambaram’s statement on Pahalgam attack exposed the false narrative of the Indian government. “India should reflect on its internal issues and security failures. No evidence has ever been presented proving Pakistan’s involvement in the attack,” she said, reminding New Delhi of Pakistan’s repeated demand to provide evidence about Islamabad’s alleged involvement in the attack.