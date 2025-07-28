No alternative to two-state solution, says France at UN conference on Palestine

France told a UN conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia on Monday that there is “no alternative” to a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

“Only a political, two-state solution will help respond to the legitimate aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security. There is no alternative,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said at the start of the three-day meeting.

Days before the conference, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he would formally recognize a State of Palestine in September.

In an interview with French weekly La Tribune Dimanche, Barrot said that other European countries will confirm “their intention to recognize the State of Palestine” during the conference, without confirming which.

“All states have a responsibility to act now,” said Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Mustafa at the start of the meeting, calling for an international force to deploy to help underwrite Palestinian statehood. “Recognize the state of Palestine without delay.”

France is hoping that Britain will take this step. More than 200 British members of parliament on Friday voiced support for the idea, but Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated that recognition of a Palestinian state “must be part of a wider plan.”

According to an AFP database, at least 142 of the 193 UN member states – including France – now recognize the Palestinian state proclaimed by the Palestinian leadership in exile in 1988.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in his opening address, stressed that a just solution to the Palestinian issue is essential for lasting peace in the Middle East. He warned of the region’s growing instability due to the ongoing conflict and described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as catastrophic. Guterres reiterated that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to peace.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa also addressed the conference, denouncing the continued genocide in Gaza and asserting that Palestinians would not abandon their homeland. He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the crisis and demanded uninterrupted humanitarian aid for innocent civilians in Gaza.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar represented the country at the high-level international conference organized.

On the sidelines of the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Dar will meet with senior officials from Egypt, Kuwait, Bangladesh, and Jordan, as well as hold bilateral talks with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa. He is also scheduled to brief Pakistani journalists based in the United States.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held on Monday a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Turkiye Hakan Fidan and both leaders called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The two leaders strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza and expressed grave concern over the deepening humanitarian catastrophe, including starvation, forced displacement, and loss of innocent lives.

They underscored the urgency of unimpeded humanitarian aid, an immediate ceasefire, and united international efforts for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.

Expressing unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, they hoped for meaningful outcomes from the international conference on the implementation of the two-state solution, being held today at the UN.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar spoke telephonically with Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi. Both leaders discussed the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza impacting millions of Palestinians.

The Deputy Prime Minster reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and called for immediate and unhindered humanitarian access.

They also exchanged views regarding high-level Iranian visit to Pakistan in the near future.