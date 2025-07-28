Gaza receives aid as Israel announces tactical pause

Truckloads of food entered Gaza on Monday following Israel’s announcement of daily “tactical pauses” in some areas to allow aid deliveries. While the move offers brief relief, humanitarian agencies warn the efforts fall far short of what’s needed to prevent mass starvation.

The Israeli decision comes after mounting international pressure to ease a devastating blockade that has left Gaza’s over two million residents facing famine. The pause allowed the UN and aid organizations to pick up 120 truckloads of supplies on Sunday, with 180 more waiting at Gaza’s borders.

For Gazans like 37-year-old Jamil Safadi, even a few kilos of flour meant survival. “For the first time, I received about five kilos of flour, which I shared with my neighbor,” he said. But many others remain empty-handed. Some reported chaos near distribution points, with aid stolen or gunfire erupting as crowds gathered in desperation.

Gaza has been under Israeli blockade since March 2, after ceasefire talks with Hamas collapsed. While limited aid resumed in late May, the flow remains far below critical needs. The UN’s refugee agency, UNRWA, says Gaza requires 500–600 trucks of basic supplies daily. Currently, only a fraction of that reaches civilians.

Jordan and the UAE have begun air-dropping supplies, and Egypt is sending trucks through Rafah to Israeli-controlled checkpoints. But UNRWA stressed that thousands of trucks remain stuck in Jordan and Egypt, awaiting clearance. “Flooding Gaza with assistance is the only way to stop starvation,” a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the war rages on. Israeli strikes killed 16 people Monday, including a pregnant woman in Al-Mawasi. Her baby was saved via a field hospital C-section. As ceasefire talks falter, humanitarian leaders continue calling for a long-term solution, more border access, and a permanent halt to the fighting.