Mastermind of 2024 attack on Chinese nationals killed in raid

Pakistani police said on Monday it had gunned down three militants during an intelligence-based operation in the southern port city of Karachi last night, among them the mastermind of an attack that targeted Chinese nationals last year. Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Superintendent of Police Raja Umar Khattab told Arab News police carried out a raid at a house in Karachi’s Manghopir area on Sunday night, in coordination with intelligence agencies, where the militants were hiding. He said the three militants were shot dead after a shootout ensued with police. The CTD official said the militants were part of the “Khawarij” group, a term the Pakistan military regularly uses for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant outfit. The militants have been identified as Zafran, Qudratullah and Matiullah alias Abu Nasir, Khattab said. “Among those killed, Zafran was the mastermind behind last year’s attack on Liberty Textile Mill in the SITE area of Karachi which targeted Chinese nationals,” Khattab said. “He had recruited the attacker, Sharifullah, as a security guard, provided him with weapons, and later facilitated his escape to Afghanistan.” Khattab was referring to the incident which took place in Karachi in November 2024. A security guard, Sharifullah, had injured two Chinese nationals working on installing a machinery in Liberty Textile Mill by firing at them. Khattab said the government had announced a bounty of Rs20 million [$71,942] on Zafran’s head. The CTD official said hand grenades, a suicide vest and a diary were recovered from the slain militants’ possession. He added that the diary contained details of several potential targets the militants wanted to attack, among them the Police Training Center in Karachi’s Baldia Town. Militant groups have previously carried out attacks against Chinese nationals in the country. In October 2024, two Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide bombing near the Karachi airport, which was claimed by the separatist outfit Baloch Liberation Army. In March 2024, another suicide bombing killed five Chinese engineers and a Pakistani driver in northwestern Pakistan as they were traveling to the Dasu Dam. This attack was claimed by the TTP.