EU chooses deal over trade war with Trump

Brussels defended a controversial new trade deal with the United States, calling it the best way to avoid a damaging tariff war. On Monday, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said the agreement was struck under tough conditions. “I’m 100 percent sure this deal is better than a trade war with the United States,” he told reporters.

The deal, finalized by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump, sets a 15% tariff on EU exports. However, US exports to Europe will face no new tariffs. This move prevented Trump from imposing harsher levies of up to 30% if no agreement had been reached by August 1. While the EU sees it as a compromise, others view it as a retreat.

Several European leaders and industries strongly criticized the agreement. French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou posted on X, calling it “a dark day” and accused the EU of submitting to pressure. Others warned the deal could damage Europe’s economic independence. Despite this, the European Commission insisted it protected vital EU interests.

Sefcovic responded firmly to critics, urging them to reflect on the risks of a trade conflict. “A trade war may seem appealing to some, but it comes with serious consequences,” he warned. He explained that a 30% tariff would freeze transatlantic trade and hurt both sides badly. European businesses, he added, strongly urged the EU to avoid escalation.

With criticism mounting, EU negotiators now face the task of selling the deal at home. The commission argues it avoided a much worse outcome. Still, backlash from key capitals like Paris may spark fresh debate. For now, the EU remains focused on keeping trade with the US stable and avoiding further tensions.