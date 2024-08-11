Police officers to get training under exchange program in Türkiye

Pakistan has decided to send its police officers to Türkiye for training as part of an exchange program aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The decision was made during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Türkiye’s Ambassador, Dr. Mehmet Paçac, who visited the Ministry of Interior earlier today. The meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan-Türkiye relations and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to increase collaboration in the fields of security, police, and civil armed forces. As part of this agreement, Pakistani police officers will be sent to Türkiye for advanced training.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that, starting from August 14, Turkish citizens will be able to obtain online visas for Pakistan free of charge, which will greatly facilitate their travel to the country.

Naqvi also revealed plans to visit Türkiye in October at the invitation of the Turkish government, where he will present proposals aimed at further enhancing bilateral cooperation. He emphasized that Pakistanis consider Türkiye their second home, and the two nations share deep-rooted religious, cultural, and trade ties that they seek to strengthen further.

The meeting also addressed the issue of Pakistani prisoners in Türkiye, with Naqvi stating that an agreement regarding their release would soon be finalized.

Ambassador Paçac expressed his country’s strong commitment to its brotherly relations with Pakistan and affirmed that cooperation in various sectors would continue.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary for Interior Khurram Ali Agha and Additional Secretary Riffat Mukhtar Raja.