KP to launch ‘Ask Minister’ campaign to assess ministers’ performance

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced plans to conduct interviews with provincial ministers to evaluate their performance, under a new initiative named “Ask Minister.”

These interviews will be conducted on the social media platforms of the Department of Information, allowing citizens to directly raise their concerns and issues with the ministers. During the interviews, ministers will be questioned about their performance, and citizens will have the opportunity to inform them about problems in their respective areas.

According to government officials, this initiative is aimed at addressing public grievances and improving governance. The interviews will be an ongoing process, ensuring that ministers remain accountable to the public. The provincial government has emphasized that this decision has been made in the public interest to enhance transparency and responsiveness in the administration.