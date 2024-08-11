From Vision to Reality

As the clock ticks towards 2030, countries throughout the globe are striving to attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). All the United Nations member states unanimously agreed in 2015 to promote peace and prosperity worldwide by 2030.

There are 17 interlinked SDGs that integrate social, economic, and environmental sustainability. Each of the SDGs has indicators used to measure progress to achieve these goals. During the initial stages of the SDGs, there was gradual advancement in many important indicators. According to the United Nations Economic and Social Council 2024 progress report, only 17 percent of targets are meeting expectations, while over half are making limited or moderate progress, and over one-third have regressed.

Almost 193 countries adopted these goals, and Pakistan is one of them that is going to achieve these goals by 2030. Pakistan is confronting significant global impediments like the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, and the escalating impacts of climate change. The country’s primary goal is to eliminate poverty and hunger, promising excellent health and education, and contending with climate change. As Kofi Annan, the esteemed former Secretary-General of the United Nations stated, “We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children”. Pakistan’s pursuit of a more sustainable planet for future generations aligns closely with this viewpoint.

Pakistan’s pursuit of a more sustainable planet for future generations aligns closely with this viewpoint.

In 2016, Pakistan officially recognized the SDGs as its primary national development policy, reinforcing this commitment by passing a resolution unanimously in the National Assembly. The Sustainable Development Report 2024 indicates that Pakistan ranks 137th out of 166 countries with an SDG index score of 57.02. According to the SDG indices for each sector, Pakistan now performs worse than the average for Emerging Market and Developing Economies (EMDEs) in the areas of poverty, healthcare, education, sustainable environment, water, and sanitation.

Poverty is one of the most challenging problems in Pakistan. Socially, it leads to increased crime, social unrest, and inequality, whereas politically, it fuels extremism and destabilizes governments. For the fiscal year 2023-24, the projected poverty rate for the lower middle-income category is 40.1 percent (equivalent to $3.65 per day). The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported that around 36 million people underwent severe poverty in the early days of 2024. However, slowly and gradually poverty rate reduced from 18.5 percent to 17.2 percent in 2024 compared to 2023. To eradicate poverty, the United Nations extended 16.4 million dollars to Pakistan.

The hunger crisis is another major concerning issue in Pakistan. According to the IPC report, approximately 8.6 million people in 47 districts across Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced extreme food insecurity between March and June 2024. These districts were severely affected by the 2022 floods, 2023 monsoon rains, and other climatic shocks driving acute food insecurity. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), food insecurity in Pakistan decreased from 18 percent to 12 percent in 2024 compared to 2015. There is slow but steady progress in achieving this goal. As per the United Nations Pakistan, 20.18 percent of the total funding, or 86.5 million US dollars, was allocated to end the hunger crisis and food security.

Good health and quality education are two critical issues in Pakistan. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), there is slight progress in health and well-being. Pakistan has been ranked 164th out of 193 countries by the Human Development Index (HDI) in 2022. The United Nations Pakistan allocated 24.88 percent of the total funding, or 106.7 million US dollars, to guarantee good health and the advancement of overall welfare for individuals of all ages. Meanwhile, Pakistan has shown significant improvement in the education sector. The primary enrollment rate increased from 72 percent to 90 percent in 2024 compared to 2015, as per the Pakistan Education Statistics Report. The United Nations Pakistan allocated 13.65 percent of the total funding, or 58.5 million US dollars, to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education.

Climate change is one of the most pressing issues that needs to be addressed immediately. Pakistan has faced several major climate-related disasters. According to the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), the 2022 floods in Pakistan affected almost 33 million people in the entire country. The 2023 monsoon season brought additional hardship. The southwestern provinces faced extreme devastation, including 196 deaths and 283 injuries due to monsoon rains and flash floods. Over 500 people were killed in Karachi, and more than 1,500 are receiving treatment in hospitals due to intensifying heat waves in 2024. As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 108 individuals lost their lives, 216 suffered injuries, and more than 550 houses were damaged due to monsoon rainfall and severe flooding between July 1 and August 1, 2024. Record-breaking torrential rain flooded the streets of major cities in Pakistan, including Lahore and Faisalabad, in the first week of August 2024. The United Nations Pakistan allocated 3.82 percent of total funding, or 16.4 million US dollars, to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Pakistan’s government and stakeholders should focus on implementing policies to achieve these goals effectively. This can be done by enhancing collaboration on federal and provincial levels through data collection, tracking progress, and monitoring programs. Nationwide campaigns are required to raise awareness about the SDGs and highlight citizens’ roles in achieving these goals are essential. Implementing anti-poverty programs and promoting inclusive economic growth are crucial steps towards eradicating poverty. Job creation and vocational training can play significant roles in addressing these issues. Pakistan can improve the healthcare and education sectors by investing in education infrastructure, teacher training programs, and healthcare facilities. To mitigate the climate crisis, Pakistan should commit to reducing carbon emissions and safeguarding the environment by planting trees and promoting renewable energy sources. In doing so, Pakistan can not only improve its society but also contribute to global efforts to create a better world for all.

The writer is associated with the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad. He can be reached at muneebpansotaofficial@gmail.com