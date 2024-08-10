‘Generals, bureaucrats have taken over system’, says CJP

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has intervened to prevent the removal of Rana Saeed as Chairperson of the Wildlife Board, while also suspending the notification that placed the Wildlife Board under the jurisdiction of the Interior Ministry.

During a hearing concerning commercial activities in the Margalla National Park, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked, “The generals and bureaucrats have taken control of the country’s system, and the Attorney General is unaware of the proceedings.” According to media reports, the Supreme Court summoned Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, as well as the owner of the private Monal restaurant, Luqman Ali Afzal. The chief justice directed that the matter be brought to the attention of the prime minister.

The court was informed that the chairperson of the Wildlife Board had been removed from her position, and following a court order, the Wildlife Department was placed under the Interior Ministry.

Chief Justice Isa questioned this move, stating, “The Interior Ministry’s role is to maintain law and order. The government’s actions appear to be an attempt to override the court’s decision to protect national assets. What is the relationship between the owner of the private hotel and the Cabinet Secretary? Is the Cabinet Secretary not the brother of the hotel owner? The Cabinet Secretary got the summary to remove the Wildlife Board chairperson approved by the prime minister.” After a brief recess, Attorney General Awan appeared in court, and the judges pressed for an immediate response regarding the transfer of the Margalla Hills National Park to the Interior Ministry. The court also sought details about the Pine City housing project located within the Margalla Hills. Attorney General Awan assured the court that the issue of Rana Saeed’s removal and the park’s transfer would be brought to the prime minister’s attention, leading the court to adjourn the hearing until August 15.

During the session, Chief Justice Isa emphasised the increasing control of the country by military and bureaucratic powers, criticising the Attorney General for being out of touch with how things are unfolding. Secretary of Climate Change informed the court that the power of judicial review lies with the courts and declined to comment further. In a related matter, the court also discussed the transfer of the Wildlife Board under the Interior Ministry and the management of the Wildlife Board. Attorney General Awan assured the court that the notification to transfer the Wildlife Board to the Interior Ministry would be halted and that the decision to remove Rana Saeed would be reversed. The Supreme Court directed that the matter be brought to the prime minister’s notice and adjourned the case until August 15, requesting details regarding the Pine City project.