‘Triple Trouble’: Attacking stars carry USA women to Olympic football final

The United States have been carried to the Olympic women’s football final by their new-look attack. With Megan Rapinoe having retired and Alex Morgan being left out of the squad by new coach Emma Hayes, the trio of Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson has stepped up in spectacular fashion.

AFP Sport looks at the three players — collectively nicknamed “Triple Trouble” by former USA star Christen Press — whose goals have been decisive in taking the four-time gold medallists through to a showdown on Saturday in Paris against Brazil:

As the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, the 22-year-old right-winger is the most recognisable name in this generation of USA players. But she has stepped out of her father’s sporting shadow since making her USWNT debut when still a teenager.