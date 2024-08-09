Punjab CM sacks Mianwali DPO over graft allegations

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Zero Tolerance Vision against corruption. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif removed DPO Mianwali from his post on receiving public complaints against him. The Chief Minister expressed her indignation over hike in the crime rate and public complaints with regard to corruption.

She directed to undertake action for the elimination of corruption and against corrupt elements. She announced to establish the first cathlab for the cardiac patients in Mianwali. It was principally decided to undertake solarization of agricultural tube-wells in the area of Chadoor of Mianwali.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to undertake pre-emptive measures for the prevention from flood water and river torrents. She directed to undertake steps for the improvement in the cleanliness system along with developing a green belt. She directed to undertake steps for the provision of required machinery so as to bring improvements in the cleanliness condition at the earliest. She directed to bring further improvements in the condition of the schools along with imparting quality education over there.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a meeting at DC Office to review development projects and uplift of Mianwali. She also inquired about bread and flour prices across the district. She got herself apprised about the performance of ‘Clinics on Wheel’ and ‘Field Hospitals.’ She directed to fully functionalize streetlights along with expanding streets and bazaars by removing encroachments.

The CM was given a briefing about the registered families under the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry. She said, “The Punjab government would grant solar panels to the people so as to rid them from the burden of electricity bills. The previous government had stopped provision of free medicines for the downtrodden and impoverished people. We are providing 90% medicines free.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurganzeb, Chief Secretary, Commissioner, RPO, DC, DPO attended the meeting. Ticket- holders of district Mianwali were also present on the occasion.

Clean environment and best treatment are the foremost rights of patients, said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz while visiting along with PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif District Headquarters Hospital, Trauma Center and General Hospital in Mianwali during their visit to the city. She inspected various wards, interacted with patients and prayed for their quick recovery. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed his displeasure over revamping the admin block and MS office instead of wards for patients.

Madam Chief Minister inquired from patients and their attendants about various facilities like the provision of free medicines, diagnostic tests and early check-up. In peds emergency, she took a child who was waiting for treatment for a long time, herself made a slip and started the treatment. She directed the authorities concerned to make all wards of the General Hospital operational as soon as possible.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inquired about the death of an abandoned patient due to the negligence of hospital staff 2 months ago. She also inquired about the complaints of consultant doctors’ absence, and sought an immediate report on the complaint of taking money from the patients for X-ray.

Madam Chief Minister inspected the procedure room, minor operation theater, medical emergency and paeds ward in the trauma center. She assured of compassionate consideration of a demand of giving stipend to under-training dispensers. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also visited medicine ward and nursery of DHQ. Hospital. She expressed compassion and love to the children in the nursery, and directed the hospital management to start immediate treatment of diabetic foot of an elderly patient. She said, while inquiring patients at the trauma center, “They do not have to wait much, everything is fine, isn’t it?”