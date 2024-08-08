Naseem Shah returns to red-ball cricket as Pakistan names test squad for Bangladesh series

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has returned to red-ball cricket after 13 months as the selectors on Wednesday named a 17-member squad for this month´s home test series against Bangladesh.

Rawalpindi will host the first test from Aug. 21-25 while the second test match will be played at Karachi from Aug. 30-Sept. 3.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Bangladesh’s test team will arrive in Pakistan on Aug. 17 for the two-test series which is part of ICC´s World Test Championship.

Political unrest in Bangladesh has already delayed the departure of its men´s A cricket team to Pakistan by at least 48 hours. Bangladesh A was due to arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday for two four-day games and three 50-over white-ball matches against Pakistan Shaheens from Aug. 10-27.

“The PCB has been in contact with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and it is expected that the revised schedule of the Pakistan Shaheens versus Bangladesh `A´ series will be announced shortly,” the PCB said in a statement. Shan Masood will captain Pakistan against Bangladesh in the test series while middle-order batter Saud Shakeel was named vice-captain in place of Shaheen Shah Afridi.