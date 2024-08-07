Won’t be convinced with mere announcements: JI

People are suffering from corruption and incompetence of the government, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman here said on Wednesday.

Jamaat Islami’s protest sit-in against expensive electricity and taxes has been continued for 13th day.

“We will not be convinced with mere announcements,” JI leader said, demanding the government to take steps to address the problem.

“The government’s committee met us yesterday. They asked us to accept their stance”, Hafiz Naeem said. “We told them to give your contentions in writing, we will consult over it”. “The government if wants to end the sit-in, it should resolve the issue,” he said.

“We will begin our march at Murree Road tomorrow,” JI leader said while elaborating the next steps of the party’s protest. “We will stage sit-in in Lahore on August 11, in Peshawar on 12 and Multan on 16 August”, he said. “If they won’t accept, we will give a peaceful appeal to people, requesting them not to pay the electricity bills,” he warned.