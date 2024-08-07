Three held for robbing German tourist in Lahore

Three suspects have been arrested for robbing a German tourist in Lahore a few days ago, police sources told on Tuesday. The suspects were found in possession of the stolen camera and mobile phone. The suspects were apprehended in the Ghaziabad and Barki areas, according to sources. The suspects had robbed the German tourist of his mobile phone and camera in the Northern Cantonment area last week. It is noteworthy that a day earlier, the Punjab government had provided the robbed German tourist with Rs500,000 in aid. Yesterday, Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal met with the German tourist, Florian Berg, and assured him that all tourists visiting Pakistan are regarded as honoured guests. “We are taking measures to ensure their security and safety,” said Mengal. The Home Secretary further stated that the police are utilising modern technology to trace the robbers who targeted the German tourist. “Lahore police will soon apprehend the culprits,” he added. Expressing his thoughts, Florian Berg said, “Pakistanis are loving and lively people. The beauty of this country’s landscapes is matched by the beauty of its people’s hearts.”