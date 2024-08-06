‘I let Spain down,’ says beaten Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz said he felt he “let Spain down” by losing the Olympic Games gold medal match to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz had been attempting to become the youngest Olympics men’s singles champion of all time, but described his loss as “painful” as he broke down in tears on court as he attempted to conduct a TV interview.

“I feel that I let the Spanish people down. I feel they were waiting for the gold medal,” said Alcaraz after his 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) defeat.

“I got emotional because I couldn’t make the Spanish people proud. That’s (why) I got emotional.” Victory would have continued Alcaraz’s golden summer in which he won a first French Open on the same Roland Garros courts which hosted the Olympics and then successfully defended his Wimbledon title by sweeping Djokovic off the court last month.