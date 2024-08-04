Mental health awareness: Expert urges public to take action

Health expert on Saturday shed a light on the growing mental health crisis and urged the public to join forces in promoting mental well-being, reducing stigma, and supporting those struggling with stress and negativity as the world navigates an unprecedented rise in mental health disorders.

“We can break the stigma surrounding mental illness and create a supportive community that encourages healing and hope, a renowned Public health expert Dr Afzal Malik talking to PTV news channel stressed.

He highlighted the urgent need for public awareness, collective action, and a supportive community to address the growing mental health crisis.

Mental health disorders are on the rise, with over 50% to 70% of the global population expected to experience a mental health issue in their lifetime, he said, adding, the stigma surrounding mental illness is a significant barrier to seeking help. Fear of judgment, shame, and rejection can lead individuals to suffer in silence, exacerbating their condition, he highlighted.

By speaking out and sharing our stories, we can break the silence and create a culture of understanding and empathy, he mentioned. Addressing the mental health crisis requires a collective response, he said, adding, governments, healthcare systems, communities, and individuals must work together to promote mental well-being, provide accessible support services, and reduce stigma.