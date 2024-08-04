Gaza: Another Karbala

These two contradicting quotes perfectly illustrate the complexity of the Palestinian conflict. “Raise the banner of Allah over every inch of Palestine.” Doctrine of Hamas. “The goal of the operation is to send Gaza back to the Middle Ages. Only then will Israel be calm for 40 years.” Former Interior Minister of Israel Eli Yishai.

The current genocide in Gaza reminds the historic tragic massacre of Karbala serving as a stark reminder of the enduring tactics employed by oppressors to subjugate innocent individuals. It is important to note that the intention here is not to draw a direct comparison between the Palestinian genocide and the events of Karbala; while both instances involve the senseless slaughter of innocent lives, the discussion surrounding Karbala carries theological and sectarian implications that are beyond the scope of this article, as are the specific circumstances leading up to these tragic events. Despite the significant time gap separating these two events, it is evident that the methods utilised by the oppressors have remained largely unchanged. In this context, it is worth exploring the parallels between the actions of Netanyahu’s army and those of Yazid’s forces.

What drives the Zionist ideology behind their aggressive colonization efforts? It is the belief that Palestine is a land promised to them by God as the chosen people, leading to brutal killing and expulsion of the native Palestinians. Recently, Prime Minister Netanyahu has invoked religious texts to justify his violent campaign, citing the biblical quote “Remember what the Amalek did to you.” This reference harkens back to a story in the Book of Samuel where God commands King Saul to annihilate the rival nation of Amalek.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has invoked religious texts to justify his violent campaign.

Netanyahu’s use of this verse has been interpreted as a call for genocide, cloaked in religious justification. On October 9, 2023, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a ‘total blockade’ of Gaza, which included a prohibition on the delivery of food and water. In addition, Energy Minister Yisrael Katz directed the halt of Israel’s water supply to Gaza as part of this blockade. It is important to note that water blockades that deprive civilians of essential resources are in violation of international law. Imam Hussain and his companions endured three days without water in the scorching heat of Arabia before his martyrdom on the 10th of Muharram.

Deliberately targeting women and children is considered a war crime under the Geneva Convention. Since October 7th, Israel has been accused of causing the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, with a majority being women and children. It is a common strategy for the perpetrators to portray themselves as the victims in order to justify their actions. Despite the illegal occupation of Palestine, Israel continues to assert that they are the ones facing violence and anti-Semitism.

This narrative is used to influence their military forces into committing atrocities, while also garnering support from the international community. The individuals who speak out in support of Palestine often face severe forms of persecution. They are unjustly labelled as terrorists, face termination from their jobs, endure ridicule and mockery, have funding withdrawn from their organizations, and are subjected to character assassination. However, it is through their unwavering courage and determination that they are able to bring about positive change and inspire others to join them in their noble cause.

It is ironic that former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, a right winger, was the one to refer to Gaza as an open-air prison. Gaza is known to be one of the most densely populated areas on Earth, with a population of over 2 million people residing in a small region that is only 41 km long and 10 km wide. Despite Israel withdrawing its troops and settlers from Gaza in 2005, the country still maintains control over Gaza’s airspace, shared border, and shoreline. Additionally, both Israel and Egypt have imposed a partial blockade on Gaza, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of the region.

The Oslo Accords, while recognizing the West Bank and Gaza Strip as a single territorial unit, have not prevented Israel from imposing heavy restrictions on movement between these areas. Currently, individuals can only travel from the West Bank to Gaza if they choose to permanently relocate, effectively dividing the Palestinian territories. Furthermore, Israel has implemented a comprehensive system of movement restrictions within the Occupied Palestinian Territories, which includes checkpoints, roadblocks, and permit requirements. These restrictions impact travel within the occupied territory, as well as to Israel and the rest of the world. Similarly, Imam Hussain and his companions were subjected to enslavement and were compelled to establish a camp in Karbala surrounded by enemies from all sides, in a situation where escape or access to water was impossible.

Despite the efforts of oppressors, the truth will always prevail. In Karbala, the survivors have diligently preserved the truth of Ashura Day, passing it down through generations for us to reflect upon today. Similarly, as a collective, we should be committed to ensuring the truth of Palestine remains visible by actively participating in protests and utilising social media platforms. The unwavering dedication will lead to a deeper understanding of the reality behind Israel’s true intentions exposing the criminality. Individuals from various backgrounds, including prominent figures in the global spotlight, are joining the movement, shining a light on the injustices faced by the Palestinian people.

The writer is a retired Pakistan Army Officer and can be reached at nawazish30@hotmail.com