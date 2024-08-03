Role of Librarians in Information Literacy

Paul G. Zurkowski coined the term “Information Literacy in 1974 for the first time and articulated that “anyone who had learned to use a wide range of information sources in order to solve problems at work and in his or her daily life” “a UK-based organization named The Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals (CILIP) has defined Information Literacy skills as the “Information is knowing when and why you need information, where to find it, and how to evaluate, use and communicate it ethically”.

The proliferation of Information in a wide range has become a complex phenomenon in our daily lives. The term gained pace after the post-industrial 21st century. We all rely on information and without it, we cannot survive in a society. The question is how to find the information, understand it, and use it mannerly. The abundance of information has become an obligation for every individual to find the most accurate, relevant, and timely information without wasting time.

In the era of advanced technology, a person without information literacy must either adapt to new ways or risk succumbing to serious mental strains.

The acquisition of such skills is termed Information Literacy Skills. Since information can be found in different sources like organizations, manufacturers, libraries, workplaces, media, and the Internet. The information is increasing each second and comes in an unfiltered format. Similarly, people are getting confused about its authenticity, validity, and reliability.

Hence, people need different skills to overcome such hectic conditions so they get help from information literacy (IL). The expanding quantity and uncertain quality of information create too many challenges in choosing the most appropriate and desired information. Information literacy skills enable individuals to extract desired information from vast amounts of data for personal and business needs.

People in a society face difficulties in location, evaluating, using and communicating the information. Particularly after the invention of the internet, Data smog and information explosion. Data Smog refers to the overwhelming flow of information that confuses individuals and makes it difficult to manage.

With the fast-increasing information, an individual must change their information-seeking behaviour. In an academic environment, students and faculty members should learn special skills known as information behaviour skills. IBS teaches us how to recognize information, where to locate it and how to use it effectively. In a society, information with effective skills is helpful in the decision-making process. For effective information skills, the use of effective curricula is crucial, which not only enhances the skills of individuals in universities but also prepares them for practical life.

The world is overwhelmed with information and the magnitude is going to increase exponentially. When you try to search Google for the term ‘Information Literacy’ it will yield a whooping 10, 60,000 web pages. Keeping in mind the complexities of ICT skills in the current arena. The librarians must seek information literacy skills to equip themselves with the latest skills in order to fulfil their patron’s demands. In the 21st century, librarians should not only learn traditional skills but also fundamental computer literacy skills to meet the changing demands of their patrons. In the contemporary environment, librarians should change their services from traditional “control-oriented” to modern “value-driven” and user-oriented information centres.

As technology continues to advance rapidly, librarians in developed countries are adept at handling technological challenges. In contrast, librarians in developing nations are slower to acquire ICT skills due to factors such as financial constraints and inadequate ICT infrastructure. Librarians in developing states should adhere the information literacy skills within their limited resources. Albeit, they need sound knowledge of the collection, organization, and dissemination of knowledge. Still, the Librarians with technical knowledge of technology surge should prepare themselves. Preparing patrons in the information age is yet another duty of librarians to equip them with current trends.

There are various dimensions for the librarians to enhance their information literacy skills, A few worth-noting elements are information fluency, library instructions, bibliographic instructions, information competencies, and above all the users’ education. It is also necessary for the patrons to acquire literacy skills from the concerned librarians, particularly skills like the need for information, the resources available in the libraries, how to find the right information, the need to evaluate the result from the chunk information, the ethics, and responsibility of its usages, how to communicate this information effectively. Last but not least, how to manage correct results in the findings.

Experts have set some core standards for information literacy skills, these include, the recognition of information, searching for information in effective and efficient ways, knowledge of critical evaluating of information, management of information, constructing new concepts or creating new understanding from the acquired information. The uses and understanding of the information and its ethical, legal, and economic aspects. In short “In the era of advanced technology, a person without information literacy must either adapt to new ways or risk succumbing to serious mental strains.”

The writer is the Deputy Director of the Library at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad. He can be reached at writetoabidhussain@gmail.com