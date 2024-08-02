Countdown To Assassination: The Bomb’s Two-month Stay In Tehran

New details have emerged regarding the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, revealing a shocking breach of security. According to Middle Eastern officials, the explosive device used in the attack was smuggled into the guesthouse room where Haniyeh was staying a staggering two months ago. This revelation raises serious questions about the level of penetration Israeli agencies have within Iran, as well as the catastrophic failure of security for Iran. The fact that the bomb remained hidden for such an extended period suggests that Israeli operatives may have had inside help or exceptional access to the compound, run and protected by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. This breach is a significant embarrassment for Iran, highlighting the vulnerability of even their most secure facilities.

The assassination of Haniyeh bears striking similarities to the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the father of Iran’s nuclear program and the country’s topmost nuclear scientist, in 2020. Fakhrizadeh was targeted by a machine gun that was covertly assembled from smuggled parts, and then remotely operated by a sniper who was at least a thousand miles away, utilizing advanced artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology to execute the precision strike.

The similarities between the two attacks suggest a consistent modus operandi, leveraging cutting-edge technology and potentially insider knowledge to achieve high-precision strikes. The fact that the explosive device was smuggled into Haniyeh’s room two months prior to the attack raises chilling questions about the presence of insiders within the most sensitive circles of Iran’s government.

This level of access suggests a deeply embedded network of informants or operatives who can move undetected within the regime’s innermost sanctum.

The assassination of Haniyeh, coupled with the earlier killings of Fakhrizadeh and other significant nuclear scientists, underscores Israel’s ability to leverage its vast resources of money, power, and technology to eliminate multiple topmost political figures with impunity.

As tensions in the Middle East escalate, the revelations raise critical questions about the security of Iran’s leadership and the effectiveness of their counterintelligence measures.