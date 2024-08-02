CPEC is bigger than Marshall Plan: Expert

Prominent scholar and expert in Pakistan-China relations Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal advocate that CPEC hold importance greater than Marshall Plan of the Europe in terms of investment and importance.

In an interview, he said ëíthe Marshall Plan was a monumental initiative by the United States to aid in the economic recovery of Europe after World War IIíí.

He commented that it involved substantial financial assistance, but it was primarily focused on a specific region. In contrast, CPEC represents a broader and more complex investment strategy.

He also added that CPEC is not only about financial investment but also includes infrastructure development, energy projects, and trade facilitation. The scale of investment and the range of projects under CPEC are unprecedented.

For instance, the Chinese commitment to CPEC spans multiple sectors, including roads, railways, and energy, which collectively promise to transform Pakistan’s economy. The sheer scale of this investment exceeds that of the Marshall Plan in terms of direct financial commitment and its potential impact on the regional economy. Responding to a question asked by anchor Mr. Abdul Ghani, Dr Jaspal who is expert in Pak-China Relations, said that there have been various concerns about security risks, but itís important to note that the Chinese government has expressed a strong commitment to ensuring the safety and security of CPEC projects.