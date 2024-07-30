Saudi Tourism Authority Hosts Star-Studded “Saudi Across the Seasons” Networking Event



The Saudi Tourism Authority recently hosted the “Saudi Across the Seasons” networking event, offering a captivating showcase of Saudi Arabia’s diverse attractions throughout the year. The event, designed to highlight the country’s rich cultural and natural heritage, drew an impressive array of guests from the business and tourism industries.

Notable attendees included renowned personalities Mikaal Zulfiqar, Aimal Khan, and Vaneeza Ahmad, whose presence added a touch of glamour to the evening. The event provided a unique platform for industry professionals to connect and explore new opportunities within Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning tourism sector.

Adding to the event’s allure were the dynamic hosts, Momina and HSY, who lit up the stage with their charismatic presence, ensuring an engaging and memorable experience for all participants.

The “Saudi Across the Seasons” event underscored the Saudi Tourism Authority’s commitment to promoting the country’s tourism potential and fostering valuable industry relationships. Through events like these, the authority continues to position Saudi Arabia as a premier global destination.