Heading to Riyadh for the Esports World Cup? Don’t miss dining at these must-visit dining spots!

With the Esports World Cup (EWC) in full swing, Riyadh is welcoming gamers and fans from all over the world. While the EWC will certainly be the highlight of your visit, Riyadh offers an abundance of culinary delights that you won’t want to miss. To ensure your visit is unforgettable, we’ve curated a list of the top three must-visit spots closest to the EWC games, so you don’t have to go too far to get the best of both worlds as you immerse yourself in an unmatched dining experience.

VIA Riyadh comes alive at night with stunning light shows and a buzzing nightlife, transforming itself into a visual wonderland with its beautiful light displays. This modern landmark is a must-visit for anyone wishing to explore not just the high-end dining scene in Saudi, but also a luxe shopping experience.

Indulge in some of the most famous restaurants from around the globe and thrill your tastebuds. Opt for an exquisite dining experience at ChiSPACCA, a dining concept created by award-winning chef and restaurateur Nancy Silverton. Don’t feel like having Italian? That’s okay, choose to dine at any of the other hand-picked restaurants like Les Deux Magots for some French goodness or Gymkhana if you’re craving Indian food.

Not feeling like having a full meal? No problem,VIA Riyadh is also home to a variety of cafés. Take a seat at the iconic café ELLE and order an aesthetic dessert or go to Over Under and enjoy their coffee menu during the day and their chic mocktails at night. Whether you’re in the mood for a casual coffee or a night out, you’ll certainly find options to suit your preferences at VIA Riyadh.

You can also stroll through stores and brands exclusively available at VIA Riyadh and treat yourself with a stunning ring from Bellucci or sportswear and accessories from Isaia’s flagship store. You can also shop from international brands like Tom Ford and Elie Saab, if you’re feeling extra fancy.

2. Explore Al Mamlaka Social Dining

Kingdom Centre Tower is not only the most iconic building in Riyadh, but it also houses Al MamlakaSocial Dining, a first-of-its-kind dining destination where you can enjoy multiple dining experiences all at once through world-class food and a dining hall concept. With over 20 hand-picked local and international brands, you’ll find something for every palate.

Enjoy sizzling grilled platters from ASSEMBLY or order your favorite sushi dishes from Nozomi. If you’re craving a pizza, then indulge in La Rustica’sdelectable toppings or bite into their juicy lasagna. Get yourself a Watermelon Spritz or a Blueberry Bramble from Blended by Lyre’s to complement your custom meal, before you end your dining experience with a slice of delicious cake from Hanoverian, or a cookie or two from Floozie Cookies.

If you have some time to spare, make one final stop at Kingdom Centre Tower’s Sky Bridge to experience panoramic views of Riyadh. Take a lift to the 99th level to reach the Sky Bridge, and enjoy the view of the sprawling cityscape. From this height, the view is simply incredible, particularly around sunset.

Want to stick to Boulevard City ? 3.