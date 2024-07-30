Transnational Repression of Modi’s Regime

“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”

Benjamin Franklin’s remarks strike a profound chord with the predicament facing the Sikh people and their protracted fight to create Khalistan, an autonomous state split off from Indian Punjab.

The historical and cultural differences that distinguish Sikhs from the rest of India are the source of the long-standing demand for Khalistan, a separate nation for Sikhs. Before falling victim to British colonial domination, the Indian Sikh Empire, which lasted from 1799 to 1849, highlighted a distinct Sikh political identity for around fifty years. This era, which stands for a time of autonomy and self-governance, is still deeply ingrained in Sikh thought.

The Sikh community has been deeply affected by a string of tragic and violent events that have intensified their impassioned calls for self-determination. The Sikh Genocide of 1984 is considered to be one of the most horrific episodes in contemporary Indian history. Thousands of Sikhs were massacred in a vicious anti-Sikh pogrom that broke out after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was killed by her Sikh bodyguards.

The Sikh community became deeply estranged from and mistrusted of the Indian government as a result of this planned bloodshed, which fueled calls for Khalistan. The Golden Temple, the holiest Sikh site, was the focus of Operation Blue Star, a highly contentious military operation that was carried out to drive out insurgents. The collateral damage, including the desecration of the temple and significant civilian casualties, further deepened the community’s sense of victimization and marginalization.

The “Decade of Disappearances,” a grim period marked by extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of Sikh youth by Indian security forces in Punjab, further exacerbated the community’s grievances. These officially sanctioned measures ultimately served to fan the flames of secession and anger despite their apparent goal of putting an end to the insurgency. A deep and ongoing sense of unfairness and disenfranchisement among Sikhs has resulted from the cumulative effect of these events, leading many of them to seek sanctuary and start new lives abroad. As a result of widespread migration, Sikhs have settled mostly in the US, Canada, and the UK, where they have persisted in supporting Khalistan.

In today’s globally interconnected society, transnational repression has become a more common tactic used by regimes to target dissidents and minorities by extending their coercive reach across national borders. This disgusting strategy is used against a variety of people, including political activists, journalists, human rights advocates, and members of racial or religious minorities.

Horrible crimes including targeted assassinations, kidnappings, and revenge against family members are among the arsenal of transnational repression. The gravity of this problem is highlighted by recent charges made against India. The Indian government was charged in an indictment released by the US Department of Justice in November 2023 with masterminding a plot to kill a Sikh activist on American soil. This concerning revelation highlights the lengths states will go to to stifle opposition and impose their will on the world stage.

Communities have the right to self-determination under international human rights law, which includes the ability to choose their political status and to seek their own economic, social, and cultural advancement.

All support for Khalistan is considered terrorism, and India has criminalized the Sikhs’ aspiration for self-determination. Khalistan’s domestic movements, which were particularly strong in the 1980s and 1990s, have been weakened by this harsh stance. As such, the movement has mostly turned its attention to the diaspora, resulting in the formation of “Khalistan Referendums” outside, but non-binding nonetheless. Indian intelligence agents are said to have gone to great pains to stifle this movement, as seen by the 2023 killing of Canadian Sikh Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was actively planning such a referendum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political career is closely related to this persecution. Since taking office in 2014, there has been a noticeable decline in democratic norms under Modi’s administration. Repression of nonviolent protests, persecution of religious minorities, restrictions on journalistic freedom, and regular use of internet blackouts as a control tactic have all occurred. The following quote from Modi during a 2024 rally serves as an example of an utter violation of all norms and international obligations: “Today, even India’s enemies know this New India comes into your home to kill you.” Such pronouncements glaringly demonstrate the government’s willingness to partake in extralegal international actions.

On November 29, 2023, undercover DEA officers verified an indictment against an Indian arms and drug trafficker who was organizing Sikh American assassination plots. Further investigations have revealed higher-level collusion in these operations including Indian intelligence agents, especially from RAW.

December 2023 saw the release of leaked documents from India’s Ministry of External Affairs that included plans for disinformation campaigns and covert operations meant to weaken Sikh diaspora organizations. This data highlights India’s growing reliance on overseas repression to further its policy objectives, which raises grave concerns about state-sponsored terrorism and violations of human rights around the world. The international community needs to address these problems head-on and demand justice and accountability for people who are the targets of such nefarious activities. With its divisive and confrontational approach, the rise of Hindutva demands a concerted regional and global reaction to lessen its dreadful impacts on global peace and security. The need for international cooperation is essential to tackling the complex and dangerous issues raised by Hindutva’s globalization.

