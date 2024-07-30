Scorpion venom trade gets a reality check

Researchers in arachnids while demystifying the myth regarding the high price of scorpions in the international market, have suggested trade in venom extraction on scientific grounds through rearing of scorpions in farms.

“The reports circulating on social media about very high prices of different kinds of scorpions are mere rumors and have no reality on the ground,” claims Professor Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Chairperson Zoology Department Government College Lahore with PhD research on arachnids.

He said that the base of this myth of scorpion stems from reports about the high price of scorpion venom because of its usefulness in the preparation of medicines for different diseases including cancer, nervous disorders and pain management. The pharmaceutical industries involved in the preparation of cancer treatment are in demand of scorpion venom, Dr. Tahir added.

However, these pharma firms did not purchase scorpions for extraction of venom, he clarified.

Dr. Tahir stressed that the reports about the scorpion trade are just a hearsay and those involved in hunting scorpions should take notice of this reality. He said that those involved in hunting arthropods should concentrate on the scientific extraction of venom through the breeding and rearing of scorpions on farms. He said that in several countries, scorpion venom labs have been established including Iran, UAE and some African countries. However, he said that in Pakistan, there is no such lab through which scorpion venom can be extracted scientifically and preserved for supply at national and international levels.

“We have experts on scorpions in Pakistan by whom guidance can be obtained by those who wanted to initiate scorpion venom business”, Dr. Tahir suggested.

He also informed that there are around 2400 species of scorpion in the world while in Pakistan around 35 to 40 species are reported till now. There is also a need to hold research on scorpion biodiversity and hotspots of different species at different locations in the country, he added.

‘The rumours of the attractive price of scorpion has exerted a lot of pressure on its diversity as a large number of people have become involved in hunting and keeping scorpions with them in the hope of earning huge amounts of money,’ opined Sahibzada Muhammad Jawad, a PhD researcher on scorpion from Peshawar.

Talking to APP, Sahibzada Jawad said the population of black scorpions is under stress due to media reports, prompting people to become rich by hunting and selling of scorpions in international markets.

Doing research on `Systematics and Biodiversity of Scorpion fauna occurring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’, Jawad concurred with the suggestion of Dr. Tahir of tapping the potential of scorpion venom trade by establishing proper labs and farms in the country.

He also offered his expertise in launching scorpion breeding and rearing farms for the extraction of venom. Jawad informed that he recently returned from the USA to conduct research on scorpion morphology and DNA at the American Museum.

If the government establishes a lab, it will help in carrying out research on the rich biodiversity of arthropods in the country besides other benefits we can get from it, Jawad opined. Even in Afghanistan, he continued, a person has set up a scorpion farm in Lashkargah area and is selling venom in the international market at exorbitant prices in dollars.

The establishment of modern labs and farms can help in the treatment of fatal diseases through scorpion venom besides earning much-needed foreign exchange through international trade, he reiterated.