China: one step ahead

After the successful mediation of rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, China has taken again one step forward in the international arena as it has mediated fourteen factions of Gaza in Beijing including Hamas and Fatah groups, which are severe rivals of each other. Hamas has been ruling Gaza since 2007 and Fatah rules the West Bank in the form of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Beijing’s declaration glaringly mentioned in their mediation agenda that a unity government would be the day after the Gaza war and achieve Palestinian independence at an early date. These two themes are highly appreciable from the Palestinian point of view and are in fair contrast with Israel and its allies’ brewing plan for the day after for Gaza.

It is worth highlighting that with peaceful mediation, China has been rising as an influential mediator across the world particularly in the Middle East. Repercussions of Iran and Saudi Arabia détente were heard in Yemen also, as the escalation between Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, and the Saudi-led coalition Government widely observed a decrease and less intensification. However, repeated calls for a ceasefire from human rights organizations as well as countries across the globe have not forced the USA to rein in Israel against attacks civilians in Gaza. Though the US, a big ally of Israel, has taken some initiatives and asked for a ceasefire in the Gaza war, the result still has been fruitless. After China mediates with Palestinian factions, the US and Israel may take now serious actions and step forward for productive actions.

Prime Facie, China has emerged as a conciliatory and peace-led country. With its business-focused economy and flagship projects mindset, Xi-led China has been working on peace and a war-free environment for business and trade. Contrary to this, the history of the US shows its collusion mindset in wars and machination inclination. From Iraq’s war to Afghanistan and the Cold War era evidence of the USA how played a biased role in being a Super Power.

Moreover, after Joe Biden’s drop out from the USA’s presidential election and Donald Trump’s likely winning assumptions global diplomacy has also got shake-up gaits. Recently, Ukraine’s top diplomat said that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has visited China and met his counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the discussion lasts for three hours. He further said that Ukraine is ready to talk with Russia if it acts in good faith. Considering Trump’s talks about lessening Ukrainian aid and NATO’s reformation, the Ukrainians have been brewing their preemptive measures for sorting out the conflict of a Russian invasion.

Besides, the motives of China behind mediation in Middle Eastern countries have widely been drawn by some corners that China has been on the horizon for extending its influence in the Middle East. As the Arab countries with oil-rich economies are stepping ahead to shore up their economies beyond oil reliance, Saudi Arabia’s Neom plan and UAE’s extension of corporate hubs are some incentives for China to stretch its feet in the Middle East. Xi-led China with a business-oriented economy has been extending its arms to catch the Arab countries’ new markets.

However, some corners have another point of view, as they have been expressing that China is strengthening its flanks and showing to the USA with such mediations. Moreover, China has been vitalizing its position across the globe and challenging the old-world order setters. Taking advantage of global diplomacy’s staggering, China is on its way to building its position as strong as a superpower.

Considering the scenario of mediation and expressed views it has become clear that China with the second biggest economy in the world has taken the lead against its competitors USA and Western countries. With détente between severe rivals Saudi and Iran and agreeing Gaza’s factions including Hamas and Fatah groups on a unity government in Gaza, China has widely strengthened its position in the Middle East. Eventually, if China succeeds in mediating between Russia and Ukraine, the West including the USA will be shocked and their influence might be lost. With such a leading role China may have a slot as a strong country on other polar which can challenge the West order. Taking that role China should continue its peace mediator and business expanding position. Learning a lesson from the USA China should not indulge in war or proxy wars otherwise it may lose such a strong built position.

The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at kazimlaghari@gmail.com