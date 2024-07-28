CM Punjab launches socio-economic registry project across province

On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the Socio-Economic Registry project was formally launched across the province, on Sunday.

In this connection, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz in which the Socio-Economic Registry Project was reviewed. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari and other officials were also present, while Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner participated in the meeting through video link. The task of monitoring the Socio-Economic Registry has been assigned to the commissioners.

Under the Socio-Economic Registry, houses will be counted across the province, the economic status of each household will also be recorded in the project, cattle will also be counted in the villages under the Socio-Economic Registry. Likewise, 5,000 registration centers will be established across the province. Only those registered in the project will be eligible for the social protection project, registered citizens will be eligible to apply for e-bike, Roshan Gharana solar programme, Himmat card, Kissan card and other social protection programmes.

In this connection, registered citizens will be eligible for health card, livestock and will also be eligible to apply for card and scholarship program.

People can also register themselves on the portal from the comfort of their homes and approach the helpline 02345-0800 and also register their details on the online web portal www.pser.punjab.gov.pk.

In this regard, CM Maryam Nawaz said that due to having authentic data, the right would be given to the original right holder, registration in the Socio-Economic Registry project has been made easy for the public, this project will help the government to solve the problems of the people. Maryam Nawaz directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to provide ease to the citizens visiting the registration centers.