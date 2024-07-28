Hoda Kotb shares ‘dream’ moment with Tom Cruise amid Kevin Costner gossip

Hoda Kotb couldn’t contain her excitement when meeting Tom Cruise. At 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Kotb had a dream come true of meeting the Mission Impossible actor.

Following her meeting, The Today Show anchor took to Instagram to share her thrilling encounter. Kotb posted an adorable photo of herself in a rain poncho standing next to Cruise exuding happiness. In the caption, she wrote, “Do you know when you dream of meeting Tom Cruise And then it finally happens.”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their excitement to see Kotb next to the Top Gun star.

One wrote, “Ok, you win the day.”

Another added, “You look adorable!! @hodakotb Thank you for making the entire Olympics experience so exciting!!”

“Hoda, only you could look l so happy and beautiful meeting Tom Cruise in a rain poncho!” the third comment read.

This post with Cruise comes amid fans’ buzz about Kotb’s recent chemistry with another Hollywood star, Kevin Costner. After Costner’s appearance on the Today show, viewers started “shipping” the duo. However, during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kotb addressed speculations with a cheeky reply, saying, “Well, if the viewers want it.”