ICU at Children’s Hospital set for upgrade

The Punjab government has decided to upgrade the ICU [intensive care unit] facility at the Children’s Hospital with Rs 1 billion.

In this connection, the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department has sent the PC-I to the P&D Department for final approval, sources told APP on Sunday. Also, to provide stipend to the Post-graduate (PG) trainee doctors and under-training nurses, an amount of Rs. 2.80 billion has been released from the amount of total Rs. 17 billion that was allocated by the Punjab Finance Department.

In the annual development budget for 2024-25, the Punjab government allocated Rs. 450 million for establishing an extra ICU and Rs. 100 million would go to setting up a Project Management Unit (PMU) to enhance capacity building in procurement, development planning, and service delivery monitoring.