PHA launches Monsoon 2024 green initiative with tree planting drive

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has kicked off the Monsoon plantation drive 2024, said Director General (DG) PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha.

He informed that the plantation campaign has been started by PHA Rawalpindi in collaboration with Punjab Forest Department.

The DG said PHA was striving to make Rawalpindi city clean and green. Despite financial constraints, PHA was working hard to make the city green, he added.

He said that the authority had set up a grand nursery to provide different plants to the citizens at affordable rates and generate more revenue for the department.

The grand nursery was set up on an area of 1000 kanals in Gorakhpur Town with objectives to promote plantation and to contain the consequences of global climate change. Punjab government had provided the land for nurseries to promote plantation in the country, he said.

The DG said that Gorakhpur Nursery would prove to be very important in the ongoing initiatives of the Punjab government regarding Green Pakistan from where large-scale planting of trees would be done.

The plants and saplings would be supplied in the coming months from the Gorakhpur Nursery as a variety of plants and grasses were produced there.

He said that less than five percent of Pakistan’s total land area consists of forests, which is a matter of concern and the growth of forests in Pakistan could be ensured only by measures like continuous plantation.

He informed that a large number of saplings were planted at ‘Takhtpari’ to restore the historic forest.

The employees of PHA Rawalpindi and the Forest Department Rawalpindi Division participated in the campaign.

He said, ”Green Punjab is the destination of all of us and civil society, students and youngsters should actively participate in this plantation drive and make it successful.” The DG said that severe weather effects could be controlled only with the help of the forests. Due to rapidly expanding housing societies, the natural forests and trees are being lost and that is why a sharp temperature rise was recorded during the last few years.

He further said that PHA Rawalpindi is well aware of its responsibilities and playing its due role in providing a green environment to the citizens.

Monsoon tree plantation campaign organized by PHA Rawalpindi would continue for two months and saplings would also be distributed among the citizens to make the tree plantation campaign a success, he added.

PHA would plant more ornamental plants in Murree to enhance the beauty of the hill station, he said and informed that colorful plants would also be planted in Murree.

Investment societies: Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza has advised the citizens to check status of the housing societies before investment.

She said that the citizens should visit RDA office or website www.rda.gop.pk to get information about legal and illegal housing societies.

She informed that 71 schemes were approved in Rawalpindi and 74 were under process while 359 schemes were illegal.

The status of housing schemes is updated on the RDA website and efforts are also made to spread information for the awareness of the public, she added.

The DG further said that that the authorities concerned of RDA were directed to regularly monitor approved and ongoing schemes besides taking legal action against illegal housing societies.

RDA had issued legal notices to 560 schemes while 218 societies were challaned and their cases were sent to the magistrate’s court, she said adding, 221 FIRs were also lodged against the rules violators. Apart from this, RDA had also taken strict legal action against several schemes and sealed offices of 184 schemes and demolished illegal constructions, offices, main gates of 200 societies. The DG informed that the authorities concerned of FIA Cyber Crime Wing were also requested to take action against illegal advertisements, booking of plots, publicity campaigns of illegal housing schemes.

Punjab Development Authority, Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021 are enforced and all-out efforts are being made to take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators, she added. app

WASA: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was on high alert to cope with urban flooding, said Managing Director (MD) WASA, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf. He informed that rain emergency was declared in Rawalpindi and all arrangements were finalized to cope with flooding. Heavy machinery and personnel were deployed in different areas particularly in low-lying areas to ensure drainage of stagnant rain water, he added.

Nullah Lai was being monitored, he said and informed that, today, 15 feet water level was recorded at Katarian and 11 feet at Gawalmandi Bridge.

Traffic flow was also normal at Committee Chowk underpass, he said. According to the Meteorological Department, 84 mm of rain was recorded in Saidpur Village, 33 mm at Bokra, 37 mm at PMD, and 32 mm at Katcheri, WASA spokesman informed.

Metro Bus Service: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has directed the authorities concerned to complete a new feasibility study of the Metro Bus Service in the first week of August. The Commissioner said that Metro Bus Service was providing world-class travel facilities to the citizens.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner while chairing a high-level meeting regarding a new feasibility study of the Metro Bus Service said that in proportion to the population of the city, it has become necessary to increase the frequency of buses and routes.

The Commissioner in a briefing was informed that Metro Bus Service was providing travel facilities on six routes.

NESPAK representatives briefed the Commissioner regarding the new feasibility study of metro bus service.