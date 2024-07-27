Mets move past Braves in NL wild card race

The New York Mets moved past the Braves for the top NL wild card berth, beating Atlanta 8-4 on Friday night behind J.D. Martinez´s grand slam in a seven-run third inning but losing Kodai Senga to another injury in his season debut.

Martinez´s ninth slam was the first of three long balls in the third against Charlie Morton (5-6), who also allowed Mark Vientos´ two-run homer and Francisco Alvarez´s solo drive in front of a frenzied crowd of 34,673 that included fans dressed as Grimace and Spiderman. “It was fun – it was kind of crazy,” Martinez said. New York (55-48) won its fifth straight game and moved a season-high seven games over .500 following its 11th win in 14 games. The Mets had dropped 10 games behind the Braves on June 2 and are 31-13 since.

“Feels great, for sure,” Vientos said. “A couple months ago, everybody was down in the dumps.