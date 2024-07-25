Rs2.63/unit power tariff hike proposed

Electricity consumers are set to face another significant financial burden as the power tariff is poised to increase by Rs2.63 per unit, adding to their already substantial expenses. This anticipated hike comes on account of the Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for electricity that was consumed during June 2024. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), acting on behalf of distribution companies (DISCOs), has formally submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to request an increase in the electricity price by Rs2.6307 per kilowatt hour (kWh) under the FCA for June 2024.