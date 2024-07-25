Convergence of Medicine and Politics

As a practising physician with professional qualifications, my heart has always leaned towards politics. This inclination often draws objections from my colleagues, who believe that a medical practitioner should remain apolitical. However, I firmly believe that practising medicine and engaging in active politics converge at a crucial point: serving humanity. It is my conviction that all doctors, indeed all professionals, should be involved in politics or at least have political thoughts for a better society. This belief is deeply rooted in the historical and current challenges that Pakistan faces.

Why doctors should be politically active? Well, nowadays, when I attend patients at my clinic in Gujranwala, the visitors, although already in throes of physical pain, often cry at the growing economic pains, stemming from political instability. When patients are speaking loud and clear, why doctors should be silent?

Our inactive response towards politics has led Pakistan to a series of tough situations since its inception. As a student of history, a glance at our past reveals a pattern of political instability. No elected government or elected prime minister lasted their full term of five years before the 2024 elections. Post-2020, we witnessed the rapid turnover of two to three prime ministers within a single term. Despite these upheavals, some terms were completed, yet the political situation remains fraught with difficulties.

One of the most pressing issues is the inability of current political leaderships to foster emerging leaders for future generations. Instead, what we see are clones, particularly from established political families, perpetuating a cycle of mediocrity and lack of innovation. This recycling of the same faces does little to inspire confidence in our political system or hope for substantive change.

The younger generation is disillusioned with politics, seeing it as a field marred by corruption and nepotism.

Today, the political worker is not fully aware of our rich history or the sacrifices made to establish our nation. There is a palpable lack of courage to face opponents ethically and to stand up for what is right. Political workers, who are supposed to be the backbone of their parties, reflect the training and values imparted by their leaders. Unfortunately, the current crop seems to lack the fortitude and vision necessary to challenge the status quo or to propose meaningful reforms.

The absence of tolerance within the political sphere is another significant concern. Political workers and leaders often lack the courage to point out the weaknesses in their leadership’s decisions, even when these decisions are blatantly wrong. This culture of silence and conformity stifles progress and innovation. There is also a reluctance to appreciate the efforts of others, even when those efforts are aimed at the betterment of the country. If this is the standard we accept, the future of our democratic system appears bleak.

For a nation to thrive, its professionals, including doctors, must engage in political discourse. Politics is not merely about power and governance; it is about shaping policies that impact every facet of society, including healthcare. As physicians, we witness firsthand the impact of political decisions on public health, access to medical care, and the overall well-being of our citizens. Our unique perspective equips us to advocate for policies that can lead to healthier communities and a more just society.

In my dual role as a physician and a political enthusiast, I see numerous parallels between the two fields. Both require a deep commitment to serving humanity, whether through healing the sick or advocating for policies that improve living conditions. Both demand a high level of ethical conduct, integrity, and a relentless pursuit of the common good.

Moreover, the political apathy among professionals must end. We need more doctors, engineers, teachers, and other professionals to participate in the political process. Their expertise can contribute to more informed decision-making and better governance. A diverse political landscape enriched by the knowledge and experience of various professionals can address complex issues more effectively.

In Pakistan, the need for such engagement is urgent. We are at a critical point where the old ways of doing politics are proving insufficient. The younger generation is disillusioned with politics, seeing it as a field marred by corruption and nepotism. To restore faith in our democratic processes, we need a new breed of leaders who are well-educated, ethical, and committed to the nation’s progress.

Political involvement also means holding our leaders accountable. It means having the courage to speak out against wrong policies and to advocate for change. It means appreciating the efforts of those who strive for the betterment of the country, irrespective of their political affiliations. This culture of accountability and mutual respect is crucial for the health of our democracy.

The writer is a practising doctor with more interest in socio-political issues. He can be reached at drzainalibhatti@gmail.com