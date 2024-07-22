Police seize 5kg of rare type of hashish

On the special instructions of the district police officer, the city police recovered more than five kg of rare type of hashish, eighteen hundred liters of alcohol, a car and a Mazda truck, besides arresting the accused. It has been reported that on the instructions of DPO Sheikhupura Bilal Zafar Sheikh, under the leadership of DSP Circle Muridke Ghulam Murtaza Dogar, SHO Police Station City Wali Hasan Pasha during the search operation at different places, two notorious drug peddlers Zabat Ali and Sultan Masih .After recovering more than five kg of rare type of hashish and eighteen hundred liters of alcohol from the accused were detained in custody and after registering cases 1603/24 and 1604/24 against the accused, teams were formed for further investigation. Wali Hasan Pasha took further action and recovered a car and a Mazda truck worth millions of rupees from the accused Ali Raza and filed case number 1558/24 and detained the accused. Speaking to the media, the SHO said that raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused and very soon the rest of the accused will also be arrested.