On Friday, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan took to social media to “strongly condemn” the recent police violence against peaceful protesters in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alleging that at least five protestors had been killed and over 20 injured. Paying no regard whatsoever to the damage this unverified information had caused in the hours since, it later published an erratum:

“HRCP wishes to issue a correction to its statement dated 19 July 2024 on the rally held by citizens of Bannu, demanding an end to militancy… However, the number of people killed in the crossfire should not have been shared by us without further confirmation. The error is deeply regretted.”

This reckless and misleading reporting is a shameful testament to the degradation of journalistic integrity. In a time where accurate information is crucial, HRCP’s erroneous reporting has not only caused confusion but has also disrespected the victims and their families. How can an organization entrusted with upholding human rights fail so miserably in its duty to report the truth?

Admitting misreporting after the damage has been done is not enough. HRCP must be held accountable for spreading misinformation and contributing to the chaos surrounding the tragic event. This is not just a lapse in judgment; it is a betrayal of the public’s trust.

The admission of misreporting over the death toll in the rally incident is not something that should be taken lightly. It is a blatant violation of the ethical responsibility that comes with reporting such sensitive events. The fact that there are reports of firing from within the protestors further underscores the need for accurate and responsible journalism.

It goes without saying that the episode has prompted a series of questions on both intent and modes de operandi of an internationally-renowned organisation. Would they have a free pass for whatever disinformation they spread? S

houldn’t they be more worried about the wave of chaos? This rampant disinformation feeds well into the narrative that has pitted the youth against the state and its institutions. Media and social media platforms tend to already act as sharply polarized battlegrounds used by notorious entities. Deceptive narratives being used to shape public opinion is not a new phenomenon and has long been a part of propaganda. However, internet access has made it easier.

When the likes of HRCP upload something, it gets picked up by news outlets all around, twisted to suit their goals and presented in a vile packaging. The victims of Bannu deserve justice. No ifs and no buts. But the public also deserves the truth, and the so-called torchbearers must do better.

