Woman, youth shot dead in name of honour

An armed man shot and killed a woman and a youth in the name of honour in the limits of Nawan City police station Kabirwala, police said on Sunday.

The slain woman was identified as Parveen Mai and the man was identified as Ghulam Abbas.

Police said the victim woman was a widow and the killer was her close relative.

After receiving information about the double murder, heavy police force reached the spot.

Both the dead bodies are being shifted to THQ for post-mortem.

However, the accused managed to escape from crime after committing the crime.

Allegedly, the killing was done in the name of honour, police sources said.