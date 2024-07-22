NA speaker rejects new cars demand by Standing Committees chairmen

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq rejected the chairman’s Standing Committees’ demand for new vehicles, National Assembly Secretariat sources.

Several chairmen complained that the vehicles provided were old and inefficient, to which Ayaz Sadiq replied, the vehicles provided to them were from 2017 and 2019 models.

“The vehicle I am using is also of 2015 model,” Speaker Ayaz Sadiq replied as per sources.

“There are not enough funds to buy new vehicles and the Prime minister has also banned the purchase of new vehicles,” he said.

Sources further claimed that the finance ministry had also refused to provide funds for the new vehicles. Speaker’s order to repair only old vehicles and give them to the chairman standing committees as old vehicles of the NA secretariat are usable.

“The defects have been removed on the speaker’s order,” the speaker replied.