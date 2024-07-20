Sania’s husband refutes allegation of killing wife

Husband of the Sania Zahra dismissed allegation of his involvement in killing of his wife found hanging in her home on July 8, this month.

Muhammad Ali Raza Bukhari, addressing to presser along with his counsel, declared the ‘impatience’ was the real cause that pushed her wife, Sania Zahra, mother of two kids, hanged herself through ceiling fan in her bedroom.

He said autopsy report cleared him of fabricated charges of cutting tongue, breaking legs through torture as no mark of bruises or strangling appeared to be the cause of death.

He dispelled impression of confining Sania to her home, saying that a day before the death she went out for shopping in Gulghast that’s proof of her freedom of life, available through CCTV camera footage.

The husband pointed out the alleged ‘history of suicide’ found in family of his in-laws.

He said earlier his brother in law and his wife had taken their lives by suicide. His mother in law tried suicide thrice but got saved two times by the family members while third time, the ceiling fan fell down led to save her fortunately.

Even, Asad Shah, his father in law, intended to take own life was evident through some viral facebook posts, he alleged. He said he attempted to call on Asad Shah to clear misconception but the latter declined to cooperate with him. Ali Raza ruled out claim that he forced Sania to take her share from his patents’ property. Rather, he said

he’s more property than that of his in-laws, he stressed. The counsel said on the occasion that they had secured protective bail on July 15 until July 23 from Islamabad High Court. He said they’re handing over Ali Raza in police custody for investigation only, not for arrest since they’d already secured protective bail.

Ali Raza Bukhari pinned hope on police for providing him justice through investigation during the custody.

Syed Asad Abbas Shah, Sania’s father, on tge other had claimed that sudden death of his daughter was not a suicide but an alleged murder.