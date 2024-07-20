PMA Multan expresses concern on rising quackery in south Punjab

President Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Masood ur Rauf Haraj expressed concern and alleged that Punjab Health Care Commission was not playing role in curbing quackery but instead it was harassing doctors only.

He said this while holding press conference at local press club. Dr Masood Haraj remarked that Health Care Commission was sealing hospitals and clinics of doctors without any proper investigation. Similarly, undue fines are being imposed. He called for audit of the Health Care Commission. Dr Masood ur Rauf Haraj also appreciated the rehabilitation and renovation work in the hospitals and stressed proper care of the patients at the same time.

The PMA President demanded of government to regularize the services of the doctors working on adhoc basis. Similarly, the doctors should be recruited on permanent basis. He also maintained that doctors would stage protest demonstration on July 24 in Lahore to press government to accept their demands. Responding to a query about high fees of doctors, he remarked that it was also responsibility of Health Care Commission to regulate fees of the doctors. On this occasion, Dr Najeeb Chishti, Dr Zahid, Khuda Bukash, Dr Maqbool Alam, Dr Yousuf Leghari, Dr Irfan Paracha, Dr Murtaza Baloch and Dr Zulqarnain were also present.