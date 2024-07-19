Jailed leader Shabbir Shah completes seven years in India’s Tihar jail

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has praised the steadfastness of its Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah on the completion of seven consecutive years in Indian infamous Tihar jail. According to Kashmir Media Service, the DFP acting chairman Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement in Islamabad said that Shabbir Shah was arrested in the manner of kidnapping from Srinagar on fake cases lodged by India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency against him and was taken to the Tihar Jail in New Delhi where now he completed seven years of illegal detention. He said although hundreds of pages of so-called charge-sheets have been filed against him, but not a single evidence has been provided to substantiate the allegations against him. This is the reality of Shabbir Shah’s 38 years and six months prison life, he added. The DFP said that Shabbir Shah was forced to spend half of his life in various prisons, interrogation and torture centers, but each time he was released because his politics is transparent. “He wants the resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people. He believes in dialogue but he is not afraid of calling the oppressor an oppressor,” he maintained.