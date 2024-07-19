Pakistani trainees complete training at Liaoning Petrochemical College

The closing ceremony for the Overseas Training of Pakistani Trainees of Shandong Zhongyang Group was held at Longping Hall, Qiushi Building, Binhai Campus of Liaoning Petrochemical College (LNPC).

Wang Xianhong, General Manager of the International Petrochemical Industry Park of Shandong Zhongyang Group; Zhang Zhenguo, Vice President of TANG International Education Group; Muhammad Bilal Tahir, Deputy Dean of the Natural and Applied Science School of Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology; Fu Haihua, Chief Engineer of Jinzhou Fenghan Industrial Co., Ltd.; Yu Zhongdang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of LNPC; Yu Li, Secretary of Committee for Discipline Inspection of LNPC; Yang Liancheng, Vice President of LNPC; attended the ceremony. Hao Wanxin, Vice President of LNPC, presided over the ceremony held last month.

Yu Zhongdang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of LNPC, expressed his gratitude to the full support from the Embassy of Pakistan in China and the Educational Department of Liaoning Province, the trust from Shandong Zhongyang Group, and the assistance from TANG International Education Group.

Besides, he extended his congratulations to the trainees on their successful training.According to him, the training lasted three months.

During the period, the team of outstanding teachers from the departments including the Petrochemical Department conducted skills training of natural gas-based methyl alcohol production process by relying on the virtual simulation platform as per the production demands of relevant enterprises.

The training contents include chemical engineering units, instrument control, and equipment emergency.

In the meantime, Chinese cultural courses, such as elementary Chinese, overview of China, Chinese sports, cultural experiences, music appreciation, and psychological development, were offered as well. The overseas trainees participated in all events actively. After the three-month training, their practical skills, theoretical knowledge, and Chinese proficiency saw a qualitative leap.

The “Belt and Road” Initiative of China has strengthened the relations between China and relevant countries. We do hope that all the trainees cherish the great opportunity to conduct more actual exchanges and cooperation.

According to Yu, based on the training, LNPC will adhere to its positioning of “engaging in petrochemical industry, highlight chemical characteristics, serving Chinese enterprises, demonstrating vocational education features”; it will establish the “going global” model of vocational education integrating production and teaching by cooperating with enterprises to cultivate the builders knowing Chinese, cultures, skills for the “Belt and Road” Initiative, spread China’s vocational education stories, and deliver the latest concepts of China’s vocational education through projects including academic education, order-oriented training, internship training, and employee skills training.

Wang Xianhong, General Manager of the International Petrochemical Industry Park of Shandong Zhongyang Group, expressed his sincere gratitude and lofty respect to the teachers of LNPC for their careful teaching and painstaking efforts.

He highly praised the training effects for the Pakistani trainees and hoped that the group and LNPC can strengthen cooperating with each other, consistently promote subsequent trainings to cultivate more high-caliber talents with required skills.

According to Muhammad Bilal Tahir, Deputy Dean of the Natural and Applied Science School of Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, LNPC has a long history, in-depth cultural deposits, and first-rate teaching quality.

The professional skills of the trainees have been improved greatly after the training. He hoped that both of the schools can complement their advantages and strengthen cooperation to jointly establish international educational features and brands.

Zhang Zhenguo, Vice President of TANG International Education Group, pointed out that LNPC attached great importance to the training. The college organized the experts and teachers of various fields including international Chinese education and vocational skill education, focused on the model of “Chinese + vocational skills”, established a team of high-caliber teachers with solid expertise and strong language proficiency, innovated the management system of “combining teaching and training managed by LNPC and enterprises”, and established an effective talent training community for the maximized training effects.

Liaoning Petrochemical College, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, and TANG International Education Group jointly signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Yang Liancheng, Vice President of LNPC, announced the Decision of Liaoning Petrochemical College on the Approval of Training Completion of Pakistani Trainees of Shandong Zhongyang Group.

The Party Committee members of LNPC, including Jiang Guoxin, Wang Lizhi, Zi Wei and Li Yingjun, the heads of relevant departments, Mohammad Kashif Ashraf from Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Wen Deguo, Zhu Yongjian, and Yang Peiying, Deputy General Managers of the International Petrochemical Industry Park of Shandong Zhongyang Group, Zhang Qian, Regional Director of China Business Center of Tang International Education Group, representative teachers, and Pakistani employees from the International Petrochemical Industry Park of Shandong Zhongyang Group attended the ceremony.