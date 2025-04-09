Russians discover contemporary Iranian art at exhibition

More than 60 works by contemporary Iranian artists, including pieces by world-renowned master Reza Derakshani, were showcased in the Persian section of the Art Russia exhibition in Moscow.

The artworks by Iranian creators were displayed across three stands, one of which was entirely dedicated to Derakshani’s work. His vivid canvases, reminiscent of traditional carpets, bring together Iranian traditions, the heritage of past eras and his own signature techniques. Horses, a significant symbol in Iranian culture, frequently appear in the master’s paintings. Three pieces from this series – They Hunt Turquoise, They Hunt Blue, and They Hunt the Pink – were presented at the exhibition.

Two additional stands featured works by other contemporary artists. Iranian artist Oria embroidered her life story onto her piece. She used fabric, threads and elements of traditional costume. By custom, such patterns are passed from an old dress to a new one. The composition also included small mirrors – often sewn onto garments as decoration. Larisa Udovichenko, curator of the contemporary art fair, noted that the Persian section was introduced at the exhibition for the first time and drew significant interest.

“This stand is particularly popular because not all visitors are familiar with contemporary Iranian art and for many of our guests, it’s a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the country’s culture,” she said. Another popular trend in contemporary art is performance. Pakistani artist Shah Abdullah Alamee painted verses of the poem “For the bloom of one branch is what we are” using paint on a gold surface. “My performance is an experimental fusion of traditional disciplines: Indo-Pakistani musical elements, Persian vocals and Islamic calligraphy. Together they create a rich visual and auditory experience, reimagined in a modern format with original soundtracks and gold leaf,” he told TV BRICS.