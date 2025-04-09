Diplomat spells out GoP’s agenda for economic uplift

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said that the Government of Pakistan was pursuing an agenda aimed at making tangible progress towards achieving economic growth and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He was addressing a reception hosted by the Embassy in the UAE to commemorate the National Day of Pakistan, a press release on Wednesday said. The ambassador recalled the significance of Pakistan resolution and highlighted arduous struggle in tackling the growing needs of a nascent state, and later towards achieving socio-economic development. He also highlighted a range of opportunities in Pakistan that remained pivotal in promoting socio-economic development in the country which included healthy youth bulge; growing women participation in public life; potential of agriculture; rich socio-cultural heritage; tourism potential; and the fastest growing IT Sector. Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan was the chief guest on the occasion. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh attended the event. While members of diplomatic corps, senior officials of the UAE government, Emirati nationals and Pakistani community participated in the event. Pakistani artists played the national anthems of Pakistan and the UAE on traditional instruments. The ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s position for resolution of Palestinian issue and Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council resolutions. Ambassador Tirmizi acknowledged the impressive economic growth of the UAE in the last five decades and paid rich tribute to the visionary leadership of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan which was proudly continued by incumbent President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.