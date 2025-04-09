Envoy Malik highlights bilateral ties between Pakistan, Cuba

Ambassador of Pakistan in Cuba Shahzad Malik lauded the friendly relations between Pakistan and Cuba spanning over 70 years and expressed his gratitude for the timely and invaluable assistance provided by the Cuban side during the devastating earthquake of 2005. He was speaking at a Pakistan Day reception held in Havana which was attended by Cuban’s Minister for Domestic Trade Betsy Diaz Velazquez and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Elio Rodriguez Perdomo. Around 200 people, including officials from MINREX, other ministries and local institutions, Heads of ‘Missions and representatives of diplomatic missions attended the event. The event began with the national anthems of Cuba and Pakistan. Pakistani medical students, receiving their education in Cuba, presented the national anthems. It was followed by screening of a short documentary on Pakistan which was greatly appreciated by the attendees, a press release of Pakistan Embassy said on Wednesday. “The year 2025 marks the completion of 20 years of earthquake 2005 during which not only the Cuban medical teams greatly helped in serving those affected by the earthquake, but former President Fidel Castro also announced scholarships for Pakistani students in the field of medical studies during the same period,” the press release added. The Pakistani medical students, who are currently receiving their education in Cuba, performed traditional Pakistani dances on Pakistani songs/music. A photographic exhibition was also arranged at the venue. The photographs depicted glimpses of bilateral relations and cooperation, high level visits and the assistance provided by the Cuban medical teams in the aftermath of earthquake of 2005. The event also showcased Pakistani cuisine and culture.