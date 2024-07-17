‘PTI signals potential alliance with PPP’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed readiness to engage in discussions with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to initiate a no-confidence motion against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

In a recent local TV show, PTI leader Latif Khosa stated that they are prepared to reach out to the PPP regarding the no-confidence initiative. He also raised concerns about complaints related to Form 47, primarily from PML-N and MQM.

Khosa emphasized the legitimacy of PTI’s position, citing that 11 judges of the Supreme Court have affirmed PTI’s status as a political party. He indicated that the revision petition for specific seats will be presented before the same judges, noting that the likelihood of acceptance is very low.

This development marks a significant shift in Pakistan’s political landscape as PTI seeks to consolidate opposition forces against the current government.