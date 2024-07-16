Brazil slams ‘endless massacre’ in Gaza after bombings

The government of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday denounced Israeli strikes on southern Gaza, urging the world not to “remain silent in the face of this endless massacre.”

“The most recent bombing in the Gaza Strip, which claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent people, is unacceptable,” read a statement from the presidency.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said at least 92 people were killed and 300 wounded in a Saturday strike on Al-Mawasi, an Israeli-designated “safe zone” on the Mediterranean coast. The civil defence agency said another 20 were killed in an Israeli strike on a makeshift mosque at Al-Shati refugee camp in the territory’s north. On Sunday, 15 were killed in a Gaza school sheltering those displaced by the war, according to the civil defence agency.

“It is appalling that they continue to collectively punish the Palestinian people. Tens of thousands have already died in successive attacks since last year, many of them in delimited humanitarian zones that should be protected,” said the statement. “We, the political leaders of the democratic world, cannot remain silent in the face of this endless massacre.”