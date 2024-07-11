Pakistani women proved abilities in all fields for country’s development: Governor

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here on Thursday said that Pakistani women have proved their skills and abilities in all sectors of life besides significantly contributing to the country’s socioeconomic and development process.

Addressing national conference on role of women in peace as chief guest at Islamabad, the Governor said that first women prime minister of the Muslim world Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a role model for women even today due to her matchless services for empowerment of females, democracy, politics, supremacy of constitution and development of Pakistan.

He said that socioeconomic welfare and bringing poor women under national mainstream was the top priority of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. For ensuring peace, development and mutual coexistence in society, said that Pakistani women have all required skills and abilities to prove their mettle in every sector of life and their services for Pakistan were highly praised and worthy.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the role of women in existence of a peaceful and prosperous family viz a viz society was of paramount significance, and underscored the need for equal opportunities to women folk for establishment of durable peace and harmony in society.

“Economic empowerment of women and highlighting their potential and talent for betterment of society was his priority,” he said, adding Benazir Income Support Program has raised the stature of poor women and dignity in Pakistan.

The Governor said that ownership papers of houses after its reconstruction recently were being given on names of women in Sindh province, saying that it was Pakistan Peoples Party that had given proper representation to females whether it was speaker of National Assembly, foreign minister, Senate or any other forum.

The struggle of women in the media sector could not be overlooked, he said, adding services’ jurisdiction regarding provision of technical education to women of KP and Balochistan would be enhanced.

Efforts are underway to enhance skills of women and for this purpose, negotiation with different institutions including NAVETC was in progress, he expressed.

The Governor reaffirmed commitment to work for increasing expertise and abilities of youth in Khyber Pakthunkhwa by enabling them to become jobs givers instead of jobs searchers.