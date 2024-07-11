Government sanctions increase in tariffs for commercial, agricultural, and bulk electricity consumers

The federal cabinet, already facing backlash for a tax-heavy budget, has endorsed a rise in the fundamental electricity rates for commercial, agricultural, and bulk consumers.

According to The News, the cabinet has greenlit increases amounting to Rs8.04 per unit for commercial users, Rs6.62 for agricultural consumers, and Rs6.96 for general services, with bulk consumers seeing a hike of Rs5.96 per unit.

Government sources indicated that this approval was secured via a circulated summary to elevate the base electricity tariff to a maximum of Rs77.15 per unit for commercial users effective from July.

Post adjustment, agricultural consumers will face a new rate of Rs46.83 per unit, while general services will pay Rs61.03 per unit. Bulk consumers will see their rate set at Rs59.96 per unit following an increase of Rs5.51.

The cabinet has decided to maintain the current base tariff for industrial consumers, while notifying the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) of its decision. Upon Nepra’s endorsement, the federal government plans to issue a formal notification to implement the revised rates, scheduled to take effect from July 1st.