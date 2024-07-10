Exit assemblies, hit roads, Fazl advises PTI

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to ‘quit assemblies’ and hit the street against the incumbent government. According to inside story of the meetings between Fazlur Rehman and PTI leaders, the JUI-F chief advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to come out of assemblies and join the street movement for solution of problems, the sources said. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), rejecting the advice of Fazlur Rehman said the party already made a mistake by coming out of assemblies in the past. A decisive meeting on forging alliance between the JUI-F and PTI is likely to be held next week, the sources said.