SC declares stone crushing near populated areas threat to human life

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has declared stone crushing operations near populated areas as a significant threat to human lives. A three-member bench led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case against Stone Crushing Plants.

During the hearing, Justice Shah emphasized the dangers posed by power stone crushers operating near residential zones.

He ordered the relocation of these crushers, highlighting a particularly severe issue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Justice Shah noted that while the current case involves three stone crushers, there are likely hundreds more posing similar risks across the country.

Aitzaz Ahsan, representing the Power Crushers, requested more time to review the commission’s report and suggested postponing the case until after Muharram. However, Justice Shah insisted on a swift resolution due to the urgency of the matter.

“We do not intend to shut down the industry, but the safety of human lives is paramount,” remarked Justice Shah.

The Supreme Court has directed the Additional Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the stone crushers’ lawyer to respond by tomorrow.